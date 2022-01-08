AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are on their way to the second half of the year

according to DigiTimesApple will continue to prepare AirPods Pro 2, so that several subcontractors are already willing to hand over hardware chips to the brand after it places orders in bulk. The exact release date of this product is still unknown, but we do know that Cupertino has a habit of organizing a keyword in about a month September, which seems to fit in with the announcement schedule.

technical card

More often than not, the company has not yet revealed anything regarding the second edition of its most expensive wireless headphones. However, presumably they will change shape, Finally they gave up the famous “stick” In favor of simple plug-type ear cups, which should be more discreet when worn daily but also more stable in motion.

In the meantime, the processor will still have a special design. For the wireless charging battery, it can also be improved by welcome Mini speaker to make Finder support more efficient. In terms of sound, the filelost sound There should be, of course, with active noise reduction.

different coupling?

Recently, Gary Geaves – Apple’s Vice President of Audio – also mentioned a case Bluetooth Which would have been a real flaw for the developers Work on AirPods. This technology will not actually achieve the desired acoustic qualities, which is a big problem for the pair at close to three hundred euros.

The last AirPods Pro dated back to 2019 and since then, even with the “classic” 3rd generation AirPods, the solution for connecting the duo to audio sources hasn’t really evolved.