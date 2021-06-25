Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank studio are working on a multiplayer project

It looks like Insomniac creators Ratchet & Clank and Marvel’s Spider-Man are gearing up to work on a multiplayer-focused project.

This information comes from Several job offers From the studio related to the “Multiplayer Project”. Among other roles, Insomniac is looking for Creative Director, Story Lead, Art Director and Systems Designer specifically for multiplayer systems.

Looking through the listings, we don’t find much selection, but some clues.

The role of systems designer requires applicants to design interactions and systems for players “(such as combat, navigation, progression, and economy) for a multiplayer environment,” suggesting that apart from the multiplayer game, it is likely to be very complex (certainly more than just a multiplayer built-in element). in a single player game). The same list also calls for a “deep understanding of melee combat systems and enemy and boss design.” “

The main story post seems quite detailed, and notes that the narrative aspects are closely related to the multiplayer component, since it requires the expertise of “multiplayer storytelling”. “

Whatever Insomniac does, this project is unlikely to see the light of day for several years, given that the studio has just been completed. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (which we loved) and that he’s just looking for a creative director and many other leadership roles that are essential to making a game. Given the studio’s series of excellent single-player games these years, it could be a cool new trend for a Sony studio-owned company.

Ikonemi, a resident of the castle and breeder of Chocobo, is part of the IGN France editorial staff. He sends the news as often as he can. follow him on Twitter.