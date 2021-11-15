AirTransat resumes flights to Canada

Toulouse and Kickers who want to cross to one side of the Atlantic or the other can rejoice! Canada has also reopened its borders to people who have been vaccinated in the country September the most recent, It will now be possible to reach Montreal from Toulouse and vice versa.

Four weekly flights from Toulouse to Montreal

it’s with Transat Airlines That travelers will be able to reach Quebec City. On November 11, 2021, a Canadian company It has already been revealed New flight program. “Almost all destinations served before the pandemic will be reached” again, Annick Guérard, the company’s president and CEO, announced on the Air Transat website.

Thus, operations will be resumed to the French provinces from The autumn AndSummer 2022. A total of four direct flights per week between Toulouse The second most populous city in Canada. In addition to cities Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes And cute – good Also affected is Air Transat’s resumption of operations.

Expanded European Aviation Program

This is also the case for the French capital. To and from Quebec City, no less than 14 volumes Which will be possible to join Paris. in all, 19 European destinations It can be accessed via direct flights From Montreal, including one New road to Amsterdam. With this new programme, the airline is expanding its flights to European destinations.

According to Annick Guérard, the challenge is to “meet the expected increased demand in 2022” by offering “Canadian travelers new destinations old ” The best airline in the world in the category Entertainment in World Airline Awards From Skytrax since then 2018Canadian carrier Air Transat approx 5 million passengers to 60 destinations in 30 pays.