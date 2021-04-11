Al-Kindi acquires defender John Merrill

The Montreal Canadiens included defender John Merrill of Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, relinquishing striker Hayden Verbeek and contesting the fifth round in the next draft, shortly after Victor Mitte was put on the concessions.

Merrill has five assists in 36 games this season for the Detroit Red Wings, showing him a +2 rating. He had accepted a $ 925K one-season contract in October.

The 29-year-old full-back has played 392 National Hockey League (NHL) matches with the New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Red Wings. His goals totaled 12 goals and 66 points.

23-year-old forward Hayden Verbeek has never played in the NHL. Recruiting never took place, and he’s had a goal and three points in seven games this season with a Laval missile.

