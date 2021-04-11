Washington warns China of an attack in Taiwan

(Washington) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned an “increasingly aggressive” China against any attempt to change the status quo on Taiwan, saying it would be a “big mistake.”

France Media

“What we are seeing and what really worries us are the increasingly aggressive actions of the Beijing authorities towards Taiwan,” Blinken said in an interview broadcast on NBC News on Sunday.

The head of the US diplomacy noted that the United States has an obligation to the region “to ensure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and support peace and security in the Western Pacific.”

Mr Blinken declined to comment on his country’s possible military responses to any Chinese action related to Taiwan.

“All I can say is that it would be a grave mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo by force,” he said.

Taiwan, which has a democratic system, is considered by China as a rebellious province called to return to its fold one day, by force if necessary.

Taiwan has reported increased interference from Chinese aircraft into its air defense zone. US law obligates the United States to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of conflict.