Philip Danault, Paul Byron, Corey Perry and Brendan Gallagher scored goals for the imprisonment team (16-8-9), who lost three of their five matches this season to the Senators (12-21-4).

Jake Evans delivered, with two assists, his most successful performance of the season. Another Jake, goalkeeper Allen, scored his first win in his last seven matches against CH cage. Its most recent win was on February 6, specifically against the senators. Made 22 saves.

Conor Brown denied Allen to close at the end of the third half, during a penalty kick by Arturie Laconen for foul in the attacking area.

Goalkeeper Philip Gustafsson lost 4 times with 39 shots.

Danault gave the visitor the lead midway through the first half. Brendan Gallagher’s shot hit an opponent’s sledge, and Quebec, who was rushing into the net, inadvertently used his sledge to push the ball past the red line. It was Danault’s second goal and seventh point in their last four matches.

Al-Kindy doubled his lead early in the second half, when Byron hit the goal during a penalty kick against Geoff Petrie.

CH’s eighth goalscorer did well to thank Evans, who drew four opponents’ attention to the ice angle before the pass and provided a perfect pass to Byron down the net.

Evans emerged again early in the third half when he managed to make a superb turn in the middle of the opposite third to move the ball towards the net, as Perry was quick to score 3-0.

Collaborating with Danault’s goal, Gallagher got help from his team-mate 10 minutes after the match ended. A short pass number 24 made its way between two defenders in the besieged area and Gallagher was not missing the opportunity.

The two teams have another meeting on Saturday, this time at the Bell Center.