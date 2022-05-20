Al Shallal eliminates the Olympics in 3 matches

Cataracts coach Daniel Reno predicted a tough game and he was right. The locals came out hard at the start of the first half.

Striker Beric Dube opened the scoring when he played just 56 seconds. That goal was enough to allow the waterfall to sweep the Olympics in three matches.

While the first part of the series was an offensive fest, with a 6-5 win, the last game was more of a goalkeeper duel, finally won by Cats goalkeeper Antoine Colombé. The latter blocked all 32 shots. For his part, Remy Poirier saved 25 shots in front of Gatineau’s net.

” For us, it was important to finish that tonight, to have time to rest a little bit to get ready for the next round. We have the best fans here, the best fans. The last time I had that was against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4 years ago, so I was very happy to try that again. We’ve been talking about it with guys for three years. » – Quote from Mavrik Bourque, captain of Shawinigan Cataractes

According to Daniel Renaud and Mavrik Bourque, fan support was a critical factor in the Cataractes’ victory.

“We were playing against a great team. To be honest, Gatineau is a club for which I have great respect”, explained the coach.

Accordingly, the waterfall course will continue in the semi-finals. The identity of their opponent should be known Friday night and will depend on the outcome of the series between Quebec-Rimouski and Charlottetown-Acadé-Bathurst.

With information from Raphael Brouillette