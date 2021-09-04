Alan Wake Remastered spotted on several sites, released in October! | Xbox One

It’s a very popular game with Xbox gamers and it’s clearly about to make a comeback. In fact, sure Alan Wake It will soon be eligible to remaster. It’s across multiple sites Taiwanese We also learned that Alan Wake Remastered is scheduled for Xbox, PlayStation 4, and PS5. According to several insiders, Remedy will also be announced next week while the release date is set to be October 5, 2021.

The Transformer Before Alan Wake 2?

If we don’t really know what to expect from this reboot, we know, on the other hand, that Alan Wake 2 may be in the works at Epic Games. Last March, Jeff Grob mentioned the project. According to him, Alan Wake 2 is well in development and Remedy has teamed up with Epic Games to create this highly anticipated sequel. Remedy’s record turnover last year, driven by the success of Control, allows the studio to work on multiple games in parallel, so Alan Wake 2 will be one of them.

Control has benefited from a temporary exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, so it wouldn’t really be surprising if the two companies would unite again in a new production. It’s also possible that Epic Games will fund part of the game to gain temporary exclusivity on its platform before the title reaches other platforms, including Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

If the release of the Remaster is never easy, we unfortunately have no choice but to wait for this sequel to be formalized.