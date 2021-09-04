Ottawa does not have “competent thought” in the economy, according to Blanchett

A recent greenhouse took advantage of a visit by bloc leader Yves Francois Blanchet on Saturday to denounce harassment by the federal government.

Mr Blanchett added: “Ottawa doesn’t have a competent mind” in the economy.

“Bureaucracy dominates the need for efficiency in economic terms,” ​​he said.

Located in Saint-Félicien in Lac-Saint-Jean, Toundra’s greenhouse, the only one of its kind in Quebec, deplores the pitfalls the federal government has created in the process of acquiring temporary foreign workers. The producer also denounced the federal government’s refusal to grant loans to expand the business.

“It’s incredible, the red tape and the complexity of the foreign workers programme,” commented the company’s president, Eric Dube, who accompanied Mr Blanchett during a tour of the immaculate and futuristic facilities.

The bloc leader, who did not miss an opportunity to denounce the Canadian government, hinted that he would repeat the company’s mutual accusations.

For its part, the outgoing Liberal government argued that the Quebec-Ottawa agreement was reached last August, with the aim of increasing the number of foreign workers companies will be able to welcome.

“Once again, the bloc denies the obvious in an attempt to justify its importance,” a liberal source told the Canadian press. The truth is that […] The liberal team has demonstrated its willingness and ability to provide asymmetric agreements that meet the needs and requirements of Quebec. “

The Toundra greenhouse is a huge facility with an area of ​​​​27 hectares. The farm, which employs 170 people, has required $175 million in investment so far and is planning further expansion stages.

Ultimately, Toundra will produce 150 million options annually. It plans further expansion stages, as well as eventually expanding its production to include other vegetables, such as beans and peppers.

