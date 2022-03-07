Alana Ramsey wins bronze in combined Alps

Originally from Calgary, the 27-year-old finished fourth after the Super G. She cut a few precious seconds in the slalom, finishing with a cumulative time of 2 minutes 6 seconds 33/100.

This is the Canadian’s second bronze medal on the Chinese slope, after winning the Super G on Saturday.

In 2018, Ramsey also won a bronze medal in the Super G, as well as the combined super in Pyeongchang.

Sweden’s Ebba Arsjo took the gold with a record time of 1:56.51, while Zhang Mingqiu took the silver.

Molly Jepsen, who won gold on Friday in the downhill, fell off the start of the slalom, which led to her disqualification. After Super G, Jepsen is ranked fifth.

Remember, she was the reigning Paralympic champion of this event.

The other Canadian in the race, Michaela Joslin, was disqualified in the Super G and was unable to line up at the start of the slalom.

Alpine combined consists of two events, the first Super-G, followed by the slalom.

On the men’s front, Canadian Logan Leach finished sixth in the visually impaired category. With his mentor Julian Petty, Leach clocked a cumulative time of 2:06.27.

Italy’s Giacomo Bertanioli (1:49.80) won the gold with his mentor Andrea Raffelli.

Austrian Johannes Agner completed the podium with his mentor Matthew Fleischmann and Britain’s Neil Simpson with his mentor Andrew Simpson.

The only Canadian actor to race, Brian Rowland, didn’t start out at first.