Albee. Researchers Night: to share knowledge

primary
The eighth edition of European Researchers’ Night, Friday 24 September, on the theme of travel, real and virtual, presents walking tours, conferences and exhibitions.
Its thing is planarians, flat aquatic worms, that live in the sea, in fresh water or in humid environments, and it is a species that has the ability to regenerate. If part of his body is separated from the rest, the animal completely recreates the missing part. An adorable pet for Caroline Vigent, research professor of biology at Champollion University in Albi. One of the eight science walking tours will be hosted on Friday 24 September, in the streets of Albi, on the occasion of the eighth edition of the European Researchers’ Night. Energy transition, smart city, performance of materials, transformation of metals… Each topic will be narrated through walks in downtown areas adapted to the topic, by researchers from the Ecole des Mines d’Albi and the College of Champollion (upon registration, max. 15 person, of all ages).
Bringing science closer to society
“Bringing science closer to society is one of the missions of the School of Mines, a school for general engineers. Tonight the researchers are contributing” welcomes Audrey Loridan Baudrier, Director of the School of Mines in Albi.
About fifteen researchers, educators, and doctoral students, from the University of Mainz and Champollion, will direct science walking tours (departure and return to Cordeliers), lead mystery conferences (guess a doctoral student’s research topic from a photo) face-to-face or nearly (face-to-face) faces – researcher – and you are in 10 minutes flat, on September 23 and 25 online upon registration).
A hybrid, face-to-face and virtual, edition for “the eighth edition on the theme of travel that reconnects with a downtown event” summarizes Karen Chevalier, Managing Director of Research at INU Champollion.
In co-production with CNRS and INRAE
Of the two exhibited (see opposite), the exhibition of the Alpine Society “Passerelle Arts sciences technologie” will allow you to imagine, hear and feel the first earthly atmosphere. A co-production with CNRS and Inrae Occitanie Blends Culture and the Arts, supported by the Ministry of Culture, shows seven major periods of Earth’s atmosphere, starting with the initial shock. “To share the creative process with the audience and realize the interaction between living organisms and the atmosphere,” says Thierry Bisch, Coordinator of Passerelle Arts sciences Technologie. A complete program to enjoy without moderation.
Areas of discovery and mystery
Friday, September 24 from 6 pm to 8:15 pm, Scientific walks On the streets of Albi with the guidance of a researcher (upon registration); 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM Athanor Hall, Mystery flash conferenceswith doctoral students from the School of Mines and Champollion College; 6:30 PM – 10 PM in the Cordeliers’ front yard, Gallery #ImindTheLiberty, a cross-section of the Lautrec Museum and the School of Mines between the works of the painter and the scientific and technical professions practiced by women; From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., in the Cordeliers’ front yard, primitive atmospheree, Biotechnical installation (free access).More information and registration at www.univ-jfc.fr and at www.imt-mines-albi.fr
“Subtly charming problem solver. Extreme tv enthusiast. Web scholar. Evil beer expert. Music nerd. Food junkie.”