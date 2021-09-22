Albee. Researchers Night: to share knowledge

primary

The eighth edition of European Researchers’ Night, Friday 24 September, on the theme of travel, real and virtual, presents walking tours, conferences and exhibitions.

Its thing is planarians, flat aquatic worms, that live in the sea, in fresh water or in humid environments, and it is a species that has the ability to regenerate. If part of his body is separated from the rest, the animal completely recreates the missing part. An adorable pet for Caroline Vigent, research professor of biology at Champollion University in Albi. One of the eight science walking tours will be hosted on Friday 24 September, in the streets of Albi, on the occasion of the eighth edition of the European Researchers’ Night. Energy transition, smart city, performance of materials, transformation of metals… Each topic will be narrated through walks in downtown areas adapted to the topic, by researchers from the Ecole des Mines d’Albi and the College of Champollion (upon registration, max. 15 person, of all ages).

Bringing science closer to society

“Bringing science closer to society is one of the missions of the School of Mines, a school for general engineers. Tonight the researchers are contributing” welcomes Audrey Loridan Baudrier, Director of the School of Mines in Albi.

About fifteen researchers, educators, and doctoral students, from the University of Mainz and Champollion, will direct science walking tours (departure and return to Cordeliers), lead mystery conferences (guess a doctoral student’s research topic from a photo) face-to-face or nearly (face-to-face) faces – researcher – and you are in 10 minutes flat, on September 23 and 25 online upon registration).

A hybrid, face-to-face and virtual, edition for “the eighth edition on the theme of travel that reconnects with a downtown event” summarizes Karen Chevalier, Managing Director of Research at INU Champollion.

In co-production with CNRS and INRAE

Of the two exhibited (see opposite), the exhibition of the Alpine Society “Passerelle Arts sciences technologie” will allow you to imagine, hear and feel the first earthly atmosphere. A co-production with CNRS and Inrae Occitanie Blends Culture and the Arts, supported by the Ministry of Culture, shows seven major periods of Earth’s atmosphere, starting with the initial shock. “To share the creative process with the audience and realize the interaction between living organisms and the atmosphere,” says Thierry Bisch, Coordinator of Passerelle Arts sciences Technologie. A complete program to enjoy without moderation.