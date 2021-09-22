The camp continues for 16 recruits, including Ylönen

The Canadian revealed, on Tuesday, the list of players who will participate in his training camp, which begins on Wednesday.

Clouds Livranso

Journalism

Thus, Habs’ first choice in 2020, Kaiden Guhle, will have the opportunity to participate in the National League’s first camp. The Defender is one of 16 rookie camp participants to get invited to the main camp.

Note that Jesse Ylönen, who refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has received his invitation. Striker of choice 2NS CH Tour in 2018, and took part in the first game at the Junior Camp on Tuesday.

Among the players for the 2021 edition, strikers Joshua Roy and Xavier Simono, defender Daniel Sobolev and goalkeeper Joe Verbich were invited to stay. Forward Riley Kidney (2NS carousel) and defenseman William Trudeau (4NS tour) to their QMJHL teams.

As agreed, the team’s first choice in 2021 was not invited, Logan Maillo, who was also suspended by the Ontario Junior League for an offense of a sexual nature committed in Sweden in 2020.

Shea Weber, Paul Byron, Joel Teasdale and Josh Brook appear among the guests, although all four are injured and are not expected to be on the ice.

Excluding the four, 66 players will be present at the camp. Among them, there are three of them under a trial contract: defenders Cody Golubf and Arber Schickage, and goalkeeper Alexis Gravel. All three are in Group C, and the players are set to participate in either the MLS or the English Football League this season.