Alex Belzel starts the season with the Canadian

In Alex Pelzel’s skates, there were a lot of hockey players who would have given up their dream of playing in the National Hockey League. However, Bas Saint-Laurent, a native of Saint-Eloy, sees his perseverance being rewarded: He will start the 2021-2022 season in the Montreal Canadiens’ uniform.

So Belzel is one of six Quebecers to wear the Hab colors at the start of the season. The others are Gaspesian Cedric Beckett, Matthew Perrault, Jonathan Drouin, David Savard and goalkeeper Samuel Montembolt.

Belzel benefited from many of the striker’s injuries, including that of left winger Mike Hoffman, and made his dream come true.

A man like me cannot sit on his laurels. Every day I come back on the snow to show what I can do Obviously, he’s very proud to wear the Sainte-Flanelle shirt,” Bas-Laurentien said at a press conference.

The tenacity of the former Rimouski Oceanic player has finally paid off. At the age of 30, Belzel had to tour a lengthy three seasons by the year ECHLEast Coast Hockey League Before opening the eyes of a scout lifeNational Hockey League .

Deep down, I always knew I wanted to settle in lifeNational Hockey League . […] Regardless of life’s disappointments, the important thing is how you recover. Quote from:Alex Belzel, Montreal Canadiens striker

Alex Pelzel will be entitled to a teammate who is also an Eastern Quebec native in Cedric Paquette. The latter returned to the ice with his teammates on Monday after being injured.