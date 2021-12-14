ALG A’: Bouguerra, ‘Saoud does not play for tactical reasons’

Majid Bougherra discussed the case of Amir Saïoud, former Shabab Belouizdad playmaker, during the press conference that preceded the Arab Cup semi-final match between Qatar and Algeria.

If many players take advantage of the Arab Cup to restore color and hope to be included in Djamel Belmadi’s plans for the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with Yacine Brahimi in the lead, then Amir Saoud is unfortunately not one of them.

His first match in the NAA Championship against Sudan (4-0), Saoud was, in fact, particularly disappointing. After cutting fewer than his teammates, he ended up giving up his place, and since then, he hasn’t played against Lebanon, Egypt or Morocco.

Thus, his coach, Majid Bougherra, analyzed the situation of the Al-Taei player:Amir Said was chosen despite having a knee problem, we already knew. He played against the Sudan national team, his knee tight. Since then, in the face of Lebanon and Egypt, it is true that it was not 100%. In contrast, Saoud did not play against Morocco for tactical reasons. He has his qualities, but the Brahimi also has them.The former Glasgow Rangers defender declared before going into more details:Saoud is a pure 10 player, can’t play sides, and I need eccentric players who run a lot, defend a lot against opposing midfielders who have a lot of movement. I count on him, I know his vision of the game, I know what he can bring us with the last pass, but I’m very happy with what Brahimi is doing so far.»

DZfoot