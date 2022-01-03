Aliko Dangote: the former billionaire falls under the spell of Jeff Bezos (photo)

On January 9, 2019, Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie recite They separated after 25 years together. “We want to let people know about the evolution in our lives (…) “We have decided to divorce and continue our lives as friends,” the Amazon chief announced on Twitter.

One of the most expensive divorces since his ex-wife acquired a 25% stake in Amazon worth $38.3 billion.

But who ended this love affair that began a quarter of a century ago? At the end of February 2020, she was on the arm of another woman like Jeff Bezos He went to meet with Emmanuel Macron to discuss climate.

its name : Lauren Sanchez, 50 years old, TV Anchor. Both were still married when they met.

In April 2019, under the influence of Jeff BezosAnd fired in turn. Sarcastically: It’s her husband, Patrick White Sil, the Hollywood agent, who was going to give presentations between the lovebirds.

Since then, the two old lovers have not left each other. Their last appearance dates back to the beginning of this day and 1 New Year’s Day 2022.

On his Instagram account, Jeff Bezos He appeared with Lauren Sanchez, declaring that he had spent one of the “hottest” evenings of his life with her. Director Reposted by Bea LEwes, preceding Dangote, on his Instagram account, falls under the spell of the new billionaire duo.