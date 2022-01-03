Celine Dion’s Challenge by a TV Presenter: He’s Giving Her a Crazy Project!

Will we be able to see someday Celine Dion Amidst remote tribes on the other side of the world? On Twitter, host Rafael de Casabianca threw a bottle into the sea to invite the star to participate in his show, A meeting in an unknown land !

On his account, Frederic Lopez’s replacement posted a message on December 30, 2021 to officially invite Celine Dion to join the adventure. “My wish for 2022? Go with you, celinedion to “Unknown Land”. you. Come ? Note: Thank you Twitter for helping me send this message to Céline #rdveti #celinedion #celineenterreinconnue”, wrote the photographer and documentary filmmaker. In the comments, netizens liked the idea. It must be said that the translator of the hit songs to love me moreAnd I’ll go wherever you goAnd talk to dad or All men are gold She is on paper a good client because she is very expressive and emotional.

Currently, the invitation has yet to receive a response from Celine Dion. It must be said that the 53-year-old singer is in pain. Since last October, she has suffered from severe muscle spasms. Being unable to walk, she was forced to postpone it Counting The chart on stage Resort World in Las Vegas. And despite deliberately optimistic statements from those close to him, doubts remain about his true state of health. So much so that his fans are worried about canceling Courage World TourIt was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and postponed several times…