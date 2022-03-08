Alimentation Couche-Tard suspends its activities in Russia

Alimentation Couche-Tard on Monday announced the immediate suspension of its activities in Russia and is making plans, it says, to take care of its employees.

The store’s chief operator and CEO, Brian Hanash, condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the far-reaching humanitarian impacts on Ukrainians and Russians.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has stores in Russia, where it operates under its global brand Circle K. It has more than 320 employees and 38 stores in Saint Petersburg, Murmansk and Pskov.

“Couche-Tard has had stores in Russia for nearly three decades, and we are proud of our Russian team members and their dedication to serving our customers and local communities,” Hansch said in a statement.

The company’s statement adds that since the beginning of the crisis, Circle K teams in Poland, the Baltic states and across the European network have provided support to refugees by providing them with free fuel, food, drinks and housing as well as making a donation to children’s charities.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is active in 26 countries and territories and has approximately 14,200 stores.

Several Canadian and international companies have decided to boycott Russia. In Quebec, Bombardier announced last week that it would cut ties with the country in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The business jet manufacturer said it would suspend “all activities with its Russian customers, including any form of technical assistance.”

BRP, the manufacturer of recreational vehicles, also announced last week that it would suspend its activities with the state of Vladimir Putin, where it generates 5% of its total sales.

Let’s see in the video