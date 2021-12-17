Aline: Valérie Lemercier’s Celine Dion is still making waves in Quebec

across the Atlantic, Valérie Lemercier’s movie aline And inspired by Celine Dion’s life, he became a frequent topic of conversation. Especially since his brother Michel and his sister Claudette Dion spoke on Canadian television, the latter explains: “My mom didn’t talk like that to ReneAnd Celine has never lacked for anything. We look like a gang of begon (…) I don’t recognize the language, I don’t recognize the family, I don’t recognize our roots.” The same Claudette Dion concluded: “Valérie Lemercier has made a bad trip against the backdrop of Celine’s life.”

If Valerie Lemercier is not denied an answer to it, The controversy is far from over in Canada. For example historian Montreal Magazine Guy Fournier pointed this out in FranceAnd “Michel and Claudette Dion’s words (…) had a certain effect, but they didn’t make big waves. “As for No reaction from Celine Dion Currently at rest, there is no illusion: “Furious or not, she’ll give the film a welcome publicity stunt. My little finger tells me she will remain silent.“

aline It will be released in the US on January 21, 2022

the least, Local comedians got the pointLike the famous imitators band Edited and corrected who addressed this topic at his much-anticipated end-of-year presentation in Quebec. A clip from their show does not go unnoticed, notes the information site lapresse.ca : “Among the highlights of the evening, It’s a pipe battle between Celine : “The Real” (Véronique Claveau, very vocal!) and Valérie Lemercier’s version (Excellent Joëlle Lanctôt). With the added bonus of Maman Dion (Tommy Joubert, Twitch!) who seems to be performing her observation. “

The author of the article continues:With the endless TV series about the movie alineAnd The collective delirium of Quebecers about their national legend has reached the heights of the Himalayas! “Having crossed the one million acceptance threshold in France and then successfully released on November 25 in Canada, aline It will be visible on American screens From January 21, 2022.

