All PlayStation VR2 games announced

On the occasion of PlayStation State of Play 2022, Sony has presented some of the games that will arrive on the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset. Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and more have been announced.

Sony has leveraged PlayStation State of Play 2022 to deliver the games that will make it to its virtual reality headset. PlayStation VR2 was announced earlier this yearBut we don’t have a release date yet. Meanwhile, we now know Some titles will be available on the headset. VR.

Call of the Mountain Horizon – Credit: Guerilla Games

PlayStation VR2 will be launched with 20 big games, as Sony already promised. We don’t have the full list of these games yet, but we do know a few like Horizon Call of the Mountain. The teasers were also shared to give an initial glimpse into these games in virtual reality.

Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky and The Walking Dead on PSVR2

Probably one of the most anticipated PSVR2 games is The call of the horizon from the mountain. Announced earlier this year by Horizon Forbidden West launches on PS5Horizon Call of the Mountain is an exclusive virtual reality game. ” Explore the world as a new hero, Rias, the former warrior of Shadow Carjas ‘, by Guerilla Games Studio. As you can see in the teaser below, game features Many climbing sequencesall in a sublime environment.

Capcom is preparing too Resident Evil Village patch To support virtual reality. This will be available exclusively on PlayStation VR2. on the computer , Infernal mode also allows you to play Resident Evil Village in VR, but it’s not official. Anyway, Resident Evil Village appears in VR teasers More immersive and shocking experience. Furthermore, Capcom has also taken advantage of the State of Play to formalize the Resident Evil 4 edition. It will be released on March 24, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Capcom has also promised virtual reality content for PSVR2.

Space exploration in virtual reality will also be on the agenda No Man’s Sky was developed for PSVR2. There is already a VR version of No Man’s Sky on PC and on the original PSVR. Studio Hello Games confirmed that the game is in development for PlayStation VR2, but did not provide further details.

Finally, there should always be a zombie game for every VR headset. The Walking Dead Chapter 2: Saints and Sinners This was announced by Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment. It will arrive in 2023 on PlayStation VR2.

source : the edge