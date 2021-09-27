Alouettes coach at the door

Montreal Alois sacked defensive line coach Todd Howard on Sunday night.

The club’s announcement came in a statement adding that Greg Quick will from now on take over Howard’s duties. The replacement was a former assistant in defense units and special units.

“We want to thank Todd for everything he has done for Alwette over the past few years. We felt we had to make this change for the good of the team. “Greg Quick and his defensive experience allow us to make that change at this point in time,” said coach Harry Jones in his organization’s letter. of the season.”

Howard was assigned with the Sparrows in 2018. Previously worked with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2013-2014) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2015-2017). The 56-year-old has also trained in the NFL and NCAA.

He was selected in the third round (73 overall) of the 1987 NFL Draft. The Texas native played football for the Kansas City Chiefs and Barcelona Dragons in the defunct NFL.

Alawites have had some hiccups lately, as they lowered their flag from 30 to 27 against the Argonauts Friday night in Toronto.

It was Jones’ second consecutive loss. He has maintained a 2-4 record so far in 2021. Defensively, “Als” is seventh in terms of points awarded, with 154 points.

The Belle Province will return to the field next Saturday, when they visit the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton.