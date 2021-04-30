Ambassador Isabel Haddon is returning to the country to lead the Brookings Doha Center

In Paris since 2017, Ms. Haddon has also served as an advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while forming his government after the 2019 general elections.

According to our information, the government will announce on Friday morning that it will be the next president of the Arab Republic of Egypt BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada It is a financial institution that primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses across the country. As a Crown Corporation, BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada It runs its activities within an arm’s reach of the government.

Governance expert Michel Nadu says that despite her current ties to the Trudeau government, Ms. Haddon is not an activist in the Canadian Liberal Party and her track record in the private sector justifies her appointment.

Mr. Nadu added that the selection of Mrs. Haddon illustrates the increasing role that the federal government wants to grant to institutions such as BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada In reviving the Canadian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BDC should be headed by someone who has the confidence of the government. The government should not interfere with the loans or the amounts granted to the companies – the choice should be made by the BDC management teams – but it is important to share a vision of the urgent need to work in SMEs. Quote from:Michel Nadeau is a consultant at the Institute for Private and Public Enterprise Governance

First woman to chair a BDC

Mrs. Haddon enjoys a high level of fame in economic, political and cultural circles.

Prior to her appointment in Paris, she headed the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce of Montreal, and worked in management positions at Life sun He has served on several boards of directors, including the boards of Hydro-Québec and the Canadian Council for the Arts.

Mrs. Haddon had served in the Progressive Conservative Party during Brian Mulroney’s tenure, but she herself said she was not close to the Conservative Party under Stephen Harper.

Today, Ms. Haddon is a multiple entry into the liberal government in Ottawa. I attended a cabinet retreat held in Winnipeg in early 2020, shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Trudeau and Isabel Haddon at the SheEO Global Summit in Toronto, March 2020. Photo: Canadian Press / Cole Burston

Mrs. Haddon will be the first woman to preside BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada She is the one who has long promoted women in business.

Sophie Brochu, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec, expects Mrs. Hudon to help BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada To serve everyone better Small and medium-sized companiesSmall and medium enterprises , Including those headed by women.

It will be able to activate the jacks to help Small and medium-sized companiesSmall and medium enterprises , And help Small and medium-sized companiesSmall and medium enterprises Headed by women Brochu said in an interview. Its added value, Isabel, is an understanding of the long-term and strategic issues […] After that, to settle down and let the world run.

An institution that will participate in the renaissance

The BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada She is active in financing and advisory services for Canadian companies, and often works in addition to financial institutions in the private sector. The BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada Also found in the venture capital field.

The BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada They will be called upon to play a major role in reviving the Canadian economy. In the April 19 budget, the government allocated $ 2.6 billion over four years to aid Small and medium-sized companiesSmall and medium enterprises To acquire new technologies and use them to increase their efficiency and profitability.

Mrs. Haddon appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada It sends a signal of change within the federal economic institutions. The BDCBusiness Development Bank of Canada It is seen within government as an institution that has not yet completed its modernization and will be called upon to play a greater role in the green economy.

Mrs. Hudson will replace Michael Denham, whose term ends this summer.