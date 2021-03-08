An additional challenge for Canadians

The Montreal Canadiens trip to the west of the country will be a challenge in itself. However, it will encourage Daryl Sauter’s arrival in Calgary, as the new coach will lead Flames’ first match against the Habs on Thursday.

Sutter, who will be on his second assignment at the helm of Alberta, was appointed to his position on Friday after Jeff Ward was sacked. He can join the team on Monday.

Having a two-time Stanley Cup champion should spur the troops, who have been 3-6-2 in their last 11 games.

“He’s demanding success,” said Flames defender Noah Hanifin, after losing 4-3 to Senators in Ottawa on Sunday night. Everywhere he went he won. It’s something we can’t wait to see in the locker room. He will ask us a lot. I can’t wait to see what he brings and what he expects from us. I think it will be beneficial to our team. “

The manager’s change is sure to bring a good dose of passion and energy to the Flames, who are struggling to win victories despite their good recent efforts.

Captain Mark Giordano agreed, “It hurts.” We know how important these points are. third [contre les Sénateurs], We had a good boost, but we have to find a way to get the colon. This is the main thing now. “

This ability to close records will be really necessary because all teams in the Northern Division have shown that they can beat any club on any given night.

Hanifin said: “It is a difficult section.” There will be a lot of close matches in the third half. We have to be comfortable making games and playing the right way from start to finish. “

Sutter will have three days to prepare his team for confinement as they will not be playing any games by then. The Canadian must face the Canucks twice in Vancouver with this meeting.