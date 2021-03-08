Harry and Meghan say they are living a “fairy tale” in California

Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle, on Sunday, on the sidelines of a television interview, raised a corner of the veil in their new life in California, “better than all the fairy tales I have read,” according to the Duchess of Sussex.

Star presenter Oprah Winfrey, who landed the interview event with the Prince couple, was entitled to tour the Montecito estate, the area of ​​Santa Barbara where Harry and Meghan settled.

In this posh neighborhood northwest of Los Angeles, the couple has already built a barn “salvaged” from an industrial farm, according to Meghan Markle.

According to Variety magazine, the Sussex family, no longer receiving a gift from the crown, borrowed $ 9.5 million to buy this house, sold 14.6 million, where they settled down in July.

“We went to the other side,” said Meghan Markle during the interview, after several months of turmoil, and their withdrawal from the royal family, which is now final.

“Not only did we survive, we thrive,” added the 39-year-old former actress, who is pregnant with a girl expected to be born this summer. “All these things I wish would happen. In a way, this is just the beginning for us.”

During the interview, broadcast by the American CBS channel, on Sunday, the couple justified their withdrawal from the royal family and their departure from the United Kingdom under the constant pressure of the British media and the lack of support for the Windsors.

Meghan Markle is passionate about the idea of ​​”being able to live in an authentic way”, with children, dogs and chickens, far from the pomp and protocol of Buckingham Palace.

Harry said he was happy to let his son, Archie (2 years in May), have some time in simple pleasures like going to the nearby beach or taking a bike ride. He explained, “It’s something I wasn’t able to do when I was young.”