An Australian man survives a crocodile attack by relaxing his jaw

Rescue services said an Australian survived a crocodile attack after he managed to jaw a crocodile in northern Australia on Thursday.

Authorities said the 44-year-old was bathing in a park near the Queensland tourist town of Cairns when he was bitten by a reptile.

“Suddenly he felt something embracing his head, he knew it was a crocodile,” said Paul Sweeney, who works for the Queensland Rescue Service.

He put his hands in (the crocodile’s) jaw to release his head, and when he did, his jaw closed on his left forefinger. “

Mr. Sweeney explained that he was then forced to swim a long distance to reach the shore for fear of being caught by the animal.

When help arrived, the “surprisingly quiet” victim was seated.

The 40-year-old has head, face, shoulder and hand injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Cairns and is expected to recover quickly.

He was very lucky, Sweeney said.

The area has many saltwater crocodiles, but attacks are still relatively rare.

“He is a tough guy and said he will be back swimming soon.” The rescuer joked.