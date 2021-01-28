The unfortunate arrival of Boris Hermann

The German navigator (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) crossed the finish line Thursday, after 80 days of 14 hours 59 minutes and 45 seconds at sea, and finished fourth.

He was claiming victory until he collided with a fishing boat on Wednesday night, sailing in third place 160 km from the end.

The collision damaged the right wing and forced it to continue traveling at low speed.

He received six hours of compensation for his participation in saving Kevin Escovier, a rival who smashed at the end of November.

Remember that it was Boris Hermann who boarded activist Greta Thunberg on his boat in August 2019 to take him to New York.

Two hours later, Frenchman Damien Seguin (Groupe Apicil) finished sixth. He is the first disabled sailor to complete the famous event. He was born without his left hand, and had a perfect race, in particular ranking first five times.

In his wake, Italian Giancarlo Bidotti (Prismian group) was the seventh to cross the finish line.

The oldest of the race, Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam!), Is expected to arrive in Olonne-sur-Mer later Thursday.

Frenchman Yannick Pestafin won this ninth Vendée Globe award, thanks to 10 hours and 15 minutes of compensation awarded to Escoffier’s rescue, having finished second behind Charlie Dalin (Apivia).

Frenchman Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) finished third in the Vendée Globe.

The first sailors are French Clarisse Clement (FRA / Banque Populaire X), at present, at 12th, with 1,600 nautical miles still to be covered, just under 3,000 kilometers.