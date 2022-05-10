An overnight course at Lumina in Wendake this summer

Wendake will be signing her immersive multimedia journey with the Moment Factory this summer. The 1.2 km trail at Boisé St-Rémy will be available at nightfall from June to October and from December to April.

The activity takes the form of a walk in the woods with sounds and lights. It comes in seven panels on the history and customs of the Huron and Ndat nation.

The Experience Made in Montreal momentfactory who has designed dozens of such nightly tours around the world, including three in Japan, one in Singapore, and one in France. In Quebec, sign similar projects in Mont-Tremblant, Coatecock, Saint-Félicien, and Chandler.

It’s called Windake Unhwa Means right Now In the language of Huron and Nadat. It was chosen to invoke the show’s plot that bridges the gap between the past and the present.

The general manager of the Wendake Tourism Office, Alain Otier, believes that the partnership between the company and the nation is giving a great result. As far as the container momentfactory That the content that comes from the Huron-Wendat Nation means that it will be an attraction that attracts people.

The tourism office expects to attract more than 100,000 people who come to visit Onhwa Lumina in the first year and up to 150,000 by 2025. A 10-year agreement has been signed for the use of the wooded area.

In collaboration with Tania Beaumont