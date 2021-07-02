An uncontrolled fire burns near the Cigar Lake uranium mine

A wildfire, not yet contained, was reported near the Cigar Lake mine, about 650 kilometers north of Saskatoon.

Cameco has reported the situation to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, which is now monitoring the situation closely and promising updates.

Kamiko confirmed in a statement that approximately 230 miners have been evacuated and approximately 80 people remain at the site to maintain the site’s safety.

The company says the fire is alarming and that extremely hot weather conditions are complicating matters. However, Cameco assures us that there is a plan to ensure everyone’s safety, that it is working closely with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and that a number of precautions have been implemented.

Production at the mine has been temporarily suspended.

According to the province, there are 19 fires currently active in Saskatchewan. Five are out of control, including one near the Cigar Lake mine.

Saskatchewan has already surpassed the five-year average for the number of wildfires in 2021. The province has already recorded 200 fires this year, compared to the five-year average of 192.