Nintendo Switch Pro: Nintendo Chief Responds to Rumors

It’s the never ending soap opera. While everyone was hoping so la fameuse nintendo switch pro Announced in the days leading up to E3 2021, we’ve come out of the event empty-handed once again, as the Japanese company continues to show its legendary silence. Unfortunately, it is not over yet. For good reason, on the occasion of his speech Question/answer session with shareholders, Shuntaro Furukawa once again refused to comment on any rumors about the future console : “We are constantly developing custom hardware and accessories, but will refrain from commenting on these specific products in development.”.

If the answer itself leaves only Little room for doubt that a new console is currently in the works, so today we will not have the end of this story. The President of Nintendo continues to explain: “The company will continue to focus on creating unique games, and with that in mind, we will continue to offer games using a dedicated game console with built-in hardware and software.”. It remains to be seen when the veil on all of these projects will finally be lifted. In the latest news, Nintendo Switch Pro production starts this month With the intention of marketing the end of 2021 … but this has not yet been confirmed.