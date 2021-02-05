And the 10 most powerful smartphones for the month of January are …

AnTuTu Just posted Top 10 most powerful smartphones for January 2021. It is not surprising that the Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 9000 supported devices dominate the ranking.

The popular benchmark tool AnTuTu just revealed its lists of the most powerful high-end and mid-range smartphones last month. Although these rankings are not true performance indicators, they still allow us to see trends. As you might expect, in the world of high-end terminals, the new premium Snapdragon and Kirin processors predominate. Thus, the Vivo iQOO 7 (Snapdragon 888) comes out on top with an average of 728,784 points.

Xiaomi Mi 11, the leader of the previous month, is ranked second this time with 705,593 points. Remember, this is also a device powered by Snapdragon 888. Like the iQOO 7, it has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 865 in the top five

The third place goes to the Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, which features the Kirin 9000 processor paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Next up is the Mate 40 Pro which has a score of 688043 with the Kirin 9000 SoC processor along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Oppo Reno5 Pro + 5G ranks fifth (671,249 points). Remember, this is a smartphone that includes a Snapdragon 865 chip, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. As for the rest, iQOO 5 takes sixth place, followed by Redmi K30S. iQOO 5 Pro is an 8H, In front of the Vivo X50 +.

Ranking of mid-range smartphones

In the mid-range, Redmi 10X 5G tops the standings with 400 742 points. This is a phone powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 820. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G ranks second. The third goes to Nova 7 (Kirin 985), while Nova 7 Pro is in the fourth position. Note that the list also includes Oppo Reno5 5G, Nova 7 SE, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Realme Q2 Pro 5G.







