Animal Crossing: New Horizons won’t be playable in 38 years

In case you still plan to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons On the Nintendo Switch in 2061, we have bad news for you.

If a player discovered it, Nintendo could have put a stop to years for players who want to play the social simulation game.

According to what we can see on his Reddit post, the player had dated the console 38 years in the future. When he tried to start the game, a message would pop up telling him he had to reselect a date between 1Verse January 2000 and December 31, 2060.

Fortunately, there is a way around this inconvenience, which will come in handy for anyone who wants to explore it Animal Crossing: New Horizons In the year 2061. For 60 new years of island fun, all the player has to do is change the date and time on the Switch and voila!

In fairness, the Nintendo Switch will likely be considered an outdated console 38 years from now, and hopefully it will have plenty of alternatives by 2060. The same can be said for animal crossing And we pray for it new Horizons It won’t be the last game in the franchise.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2020, Nintendo Switch. * Prices may change without notice.

Also on the starting weight