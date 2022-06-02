COVID-19: More than 1,000 patients remain infected in our hospitals

Quebec has reported an additional decrease in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• Read also: North Korea: WHO says COVID-19 outbreak is getting worse but lacks information

Thirty-four Quebecers occupied fewer hospital beds than the previous day, according to the latest report, bringing the total number of people hospitalized with the virus to 1,105. The number of people in intensive care also decreased (24, -7) while the province reported six deaths. New in the last 24 hours.

Also, 699 new infections were reported among Quebecers who had access to a screening center, and 205 positive rapid tests were self-reported during Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health and Social Services, 3,943 health care workers are absent due to the virus (preventive withdrawal, isolation, waiting for results, etc.).

For its part, Ontario recorded a decrease in the number of hospitalizations to 52 cases compared to the previous day, for a total of 670. The number of people in intensive care also decreased (119, -8), and two additional deaths were reported in Thursday’s report.

The country’s most populous province also reported 1,038 new cases detected through PCR testing.

Status in Quebec as of June 2, 2022

1,067,605 infected people (+699*)

15,433 deaths (+6)

1105 people in hospital

49 entries



83 outputs

24 people in intensive care

1 entries



8 outputs

12159 samples were taken

214,613 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 176,019 positive: 245 were announced yesterday, of which 139 are positive.

6,387 doses were added, that’s 6,136 in the past 24 hours and 251 before June 1, for a total of 19,921,680 doses administered in Quebec.

Outside Quebec, a total of 336,483 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,258,163 doses received by Quebec residents.

* The number of cases listed does not represent the situation because access to screening centers is limited to priority customers