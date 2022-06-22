Anniversary Cup: Another Victorious Return to the Falls

Saint Jane, note | It has almost become a routine for Shawinigan Cataractes. As they often did in the playoffs, Daniel Reno’s men recovered from a deficit after two stints to finally defeat the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 in their first game of the Anniversary Cup.

The Western Champions had a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes, but goals by Beric Dube and Olivier Nadeau, 78 seconds behind in the third inning, allowed the Cataract to join Sea Dogs at the top of the overall standings after two days of competition.

“We were able to do it often in the qualifiers and it served us well. We are a good team that doesn’t put pressure on itself and even if we fall behind it won’t change anything in our game. We proved it again tonight,” said Dube after the match. Against an excellent team.

In the second half, with a score of 2 to 2, Maverick Burke was robbed by goalkeeper Sebastian Kosa, who denied him a specific goal with his stick. The captain of the waterfall took revenge in the third half when he made an impossible match against Nadio’s winning goal.

While hoping Canadian Kaiden Guhle on his back, Bourke spun around the net and fell and was able to pass the ball with one hand to Nadeau, who was thrown into a cage Cossa left empty, captive like almost everyone else at Harbor Station.

“I only had a choice of one hand because I was attached to the other hand. When I saw Nades in front of the goal, I tried to give him a pass and he threw it on the racket.”

“I didn’t expect to get the disc at all,” Nadeau added. I was just going to the network. He told me he saw me, but I didn’t expect it. […] You often come up with games like this that you wouldn’t expect. You have to be alert and you have succeeded tonight. »

the changes

Furthermore, Nadio and Burke did not start the match together. In the third group, coach Daniel Renault decided to separate the duo of Bourke and Xavier Borgolt, and Nadio put the place of the latter. All to ensure they don’t always face off against the defending duo of Guhle and Luke Prokop. It paid off as the two new streaks scored the final two goals for the winners.

“We’ve done it several times this season and in the qualifiers. It’s nothing new for them to switch lines. It was not a surprise to us internally, but it certainly was them,” explained assistant coach Pascal Dubuis, who came to comfort Renault in front of the media, who suffers from losing his voice. “.

It was the WHL’s 14th consecutive loss in the Anniversary Cup. The Western representatives have not won a Canadian-wide championship match since the Kelowna Rockets’ semi-final win for the 2015 tournament, hosted by Quebec City.

The Oil Kings will be looking to end that streak Wednesday night when they face the St. John C. Dogs, who defeated the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in the opening game of the competition.