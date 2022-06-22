Apple will once again supply Samsung screens for the iPhone 14

In 2017, Samsung introduced the screen for the first iPhone with Oled technology, the iPhone X. Since then, the two telecom giants have continued to collaborate on Apple’s flagship product. This year, the iPhone 14 will get these popular screens. In fact, according to information fromETNewsApple has ordered at least 80 million OLED screens from Samsung.

not less than Four kinds of iPhone A date will be set for the start of the school year. According to ETNews, the distribution of screens produced by Samsung will be roughly equal between the so-called classic models (iPhone 14 and 14 Max) and the so-called high-end models (iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max). Thus, of the 80 million pieces of Oled tiles ordered, 37.8 million will be reserved for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max.

We also learned that the US company was going to order two types of Oled panels from Samsung. Classic models should use Oled LTPS-TFT technology, while high-end models are entitled to use Oled LTPO-TFT technology. The latter will allow the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to take advantage of an adaptive display frequency of 1 to 120 Hz and an always-on display for the lock screen (the new iOS 16). LTPO-TFT technology, in fact, provides better energy efficiency.

However, this order from Samsung will make up only a portion of the future production of the iPhone 14. According to data from the Counterpoint Research Institute, more than 230 million iPhones were sold between the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter. 2022. Even if this data takes into account older iPhone models, future iPhone 14 sales may exceed the 80 million unit mark.

Thus, we can very well believe that Apple will re-order from the Korean supplier or that Apple will see the Chinese side of BOE, which can take on the role of alternative supplier of Oled panels.

