Antarctica is covered with volcanoes, could they erupt?

Antarctica It is perhaps best known for its endless expanse of ice and snow. But what many people don't realize is that dozens of them are hiding under his frosty facade Volcanoes .

In fact, beneath the continent's massive western ice sheet lies what is considered the largest volcanic area on Earth, with as many as 138 volcanoes. Of those volcanoes, 91 were discovered for the first time as part of a 2017 study published in the journal. Geological Society .

So, could any of Antarctica's volcanoes erupt in the far south of the continent? For geologists, this question is both easy and difficult, depending on the type of volcano.

While these volcanoes, which are surface expressions of hot material leaving the Earth's interior, are relatively young for volcanoes, scientists have been unable to “distinguish whether they are… [they] “It is volcanically active,” the study authors wrote.

Currently, there are only two volcanoes on the ice-covered continent that are classified as active: Deception Island, a horseshoe-shaped landmass north of the mainland that is part of the South Shetland Islands; Mount Erebus, the highest peak on the continent, reaches 12,448 feet (3,794 metres). It is considered the southernmost active volcano in the world.

“Looming over McMurdo Research Base on Scott Island, Erebus Volcano has been erupting continuously since at least 1972.” Connor Bacon A postdoctoral research scientist at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University in New York told Live Science in an email.

Since then, Mount Erebus has been known to “emit plumes of gas and steam,” and even occasionally eject rock “bombs” collectively known as Strombolian eruptions, according to NASA Earth Observatory .

“One of his most interesting features is persistence Lava lake Which occupies one of [its] “Summit craters, where there's molten material on the surface. These are actually very rare, because they require some very specific conditions to be met to ensure the surface never freezes,” Bacon says.

A view of Mount Erebus from the Ross Sea in Antarctica. (Image credit: Alami)

On the other hand, Deception Island is the caldera of an active volcano, which last erupted in 1970, according to Specially managed Antarctic Deception Island area , which monitors the island for volcanic activity. (The island is currently classified as “green,” with no eruption expected.)

Although there are only two active volcanoes on the continent, Antarctica is full of fumaroles, which are volcanic vents that release gases and vapors into the air. If conditions are right, buildup from these vents can lead to the formation of deposits known as Fumarolic ice towers Which reaches a height of 10 feet (3 m).

Although scientists constantly monitor Antarctica's volcanoes with instruments, it can be difficult to predict when one will erupt next. In other words, besides the two active volcanoes and the various fumaroles, it is difficult to say whether any of the other volcanoes on the continent might erupt.

Mount Erebus and Deception Island alone “have only a small number of permanent observation instruments,” Bacon said. “These networks consist primarily of seismometers to detect seismic activity associated with volcanic unrest. From time to time, researchers will deploy more comprehensive networks of instruments to conduct specific studies, but this naturally comes with a large number of logistical challenges compared to many and more accessible volcanoes elsewhere in the world.”

He added that another challenge awaits scientists. “In addition to the logistical challenges, permanent facilities must be strong enough to withstand harsh conditions and long polar nights,” Bacon said.