Studies show that smartphones may cause Alzheimer’s disease

Recently, extensive research has proven that Alzheimer’s disease is spreading more widely in the world, especially as the world’s population is gradually aging day by day. In 2015, it reached 49 million people. Scientists predict that as of 2030, the total number of people affected could reach 75 million.

According to a study published on March 11, 2022 in the specialized journal Current Alzheimer Research, cell phones and other WiFi networks increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

This research, led by Washington State University professor of biochemistry and medicine, Martin L. Ball, was conducted on mice. According to the results, there is an increase in calcium levels in neurons in those who are exposed to electromagnetic fields.

“One of the factors that characterizes Alzheimer’s disease is the accumulation of calcium in cells. The mechanism involved is the activation of pumps located in the walls of neurons, called voltage-gated calcium channels. It will be activated by magnetic fields and bring extra calcium to neurons‘, we read in Doctissimo.

Dr. Martin Ball found this in his research Electromagnetic fields operate through electric ripples and magnetic forces that vary over time on the nanosecond scale.e “,” clarifies that ” cAny of them can cause the ultimate nightmare, a very early onset of Alzheimer’s disease.“.

“lamAlzheimer’s disease remains mainly a dementia for the elderly and cases are increasing due to an aging population.” remember his side Dr. Christoph de Jaeger, Physiologist and Member of the Doctissimo Expert Committee.

In his warning statements, he indicated that “Although the physiology of rats and humans is different, this study highlights a method that needs to be explored further to see if electromagnetic fields can have such an effect on cognitive health in humans..

Hence Pal’s conclusion, which asserts that “The results of each of these studies should be shared with the general public so that everyone can take steps to reduce the incidence of early forms of Alzheimer’s disease.”

However, the research will not stop there, because they believe that they must follow certain steps in order to achieve more conclusive results. Meanwhile, the best for everyone is to reduce the amount of time they spend on their smartphone as much as possible, especially if they are connected to a WiFi network.

Medina Saint Sima