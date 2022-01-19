Anti-COVID vaccines designed in Boucherville?

Delpharm Industrie, which recently set up shop in Boucherville, is hoping for $100 million in financial assistance from the governments of Quebec and Ottawa to manufacture vaccines against COVID-19.

According to the Journal de Montreal, the company was registered at the beginning of January in the lobbyist registry. Wishes to obtain financial assistance to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, and to modernize and increase the capacity of its plant in Boucherville.

At the end of 2021, Delpharm Industrie, a French company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, acquired the Canadian factory Sandoz, the general subsidiary of Swiss Novartis, located at 121 rue Jules Leger, in Boucherville.

In France, Delpharm made vaccines against COVID-19 using Pfizer/BioNTech. However, in Quebec, Pfizer is not involved in the Delpharm project.

Delpharm’s executive vice president, Stéphane Lepeu, did not wish to comment on this file. “We are still working on this topic, so it would be premature to do this interview,” he replied in the Journal de Montreal.

The paper also notes that after contacting Delpharm, “items have disappeared from the lobbyist registry due to a confidentiality order request submitted to the Commissar of Lobbyists in Quebec (CLQ). »