Snowboarding | Six Quebecers will represent Canada in Beijing

(Montreal) Snowboard Canada has selected no fewer than eight Quebecers as part of a team of 19 snowboarders who will represent the country at the Beijing Winter Olympics in the four disciplines of the program.

And so, Laurie Bleuen, Maxines Parrott and Sebastian Totant will be there in Slopestyle and the Big Jump. Arnaud Gaudet, it would be a gigantic parallel meander; Elliot Grunden will participate in the crossover on the ice. Whereas Elizabeth Hosking will be in a half pipe. Halfpipe coach Brian Smith is also from Quebec who is part of the delegation.

As with most Winter Games, COVID-19 presented its own set of challenges for the qualifying series on the World Cup circuit and at other key venues. Some majors had to extend their qualification period due to a large number of event cancellations while others kept the original period.

The Parrot had already qualified for the high jump/downhill team based on its results during the 2020-21 winter season. The rest of the men’s team, including Mark McMorris, who will be in his third Olympics, competed for the last three places at stake.

McMorris will try to become the first Canadian to win a three-time Olympic medal in figure skating, having finished third on the downhill podium in Sochi and Pyeongchang. Toutant will want to defend his Olympic title with a big leap.

Canada has claimed 11 Olympic medals in figure skating (four gold, four silver and three bronze), including Blouin and Parrot’s silver medals in figure skating in South Korea.

The figure skating competitions will be held from February 5 to 15 at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou and Shougang Jump Venue in Beijing.