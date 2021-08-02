Anti-gay comment: Lollapalooza comments Dababy

Rapper Dabibi has been banned from attending the Lollapalooza Festival in the US due to an anti-gay comment.

On Sunday, the rapper was supposed to shine on the main stage of the prestigious Chicago Music Festival.

HIV and AIDS “will kill you in two or three weeks,” Dabe told the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida, even though people with HIV can live long, happy lives thanks to treatments that have been in place since the 1990s.

After an inappropriate comment that affected the LGBTQ+ community, he was replaced by Thug and G Herbo, CNN reports.

Many artists criticized Dababy’s statements such as Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lippa.

“I am amazed and horrified by DaBaby’s comments,” she wrote. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart is and that I am 100% with the LGBTQ community. We must unite to fight stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS,” says singer Dua Lipa, who collaborated with him on the remake of the song ‘Levitating’.

The rapper did not apologize on Instagram, but preferred to flaunt his talents on stage.

With information from WENN