Rapid vaccination process in San Antonin Nobel Val

On August 3 and 4, 2021, a rapid fortification will take place in the village hall of Saint-Antonin Noble Vall, in Tarn and Garonne.

the Tarn and Garonne Province Reports that an urgent immunization was conducted in the San Antonin Noble Vale Village Hall, on August 3 and 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This process, aimed at priority people and the general public, is organized with the support of the Regional Health Agency, which provides 400 doses of vaccines per day, that is, 800 doses in total; The Nègrepelisse Vaccination Center that provides logistical support and ensures coordination; Tarn-et-Garonne County Council which provides a team of caregivers; For the municipality of San Antonin Noble Val, which hosts the operation in its village hall and provides its administrative and technical staff.

Target audience for vaccination

The vaccination process is aimed at health professionals (nursing and non-nursing staff in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, institutions for people with disabilities and all professionals working in contact with the elderly, the elderly and children); It is also aimed at catering professionals who will have time slots reserved for vaccination during these two days.

These professionals must advance to the hierarchy or go directly to the vaccination center.

Vaccination for the general public

Vaccination is also possible for the general public residing in the area who can either make an appointment or come directly to the site without making an appointment (in this case, you will not have a guarantee that there will be a place available, waiting time varies depending on the number of people).

Other rapid vaccinations are planned for the whole summer in the department of Tarn-et-Garonne, on August 7 at the large-capacity vaccination center in Montauban, on August 10, 12 and 17 at the large-capacity vaccination center in Castelsarrasin.

Increased viral circulation

The latest epidemiological data on the Tarn-et-Garonne department continue to show an increase in viral circulation. On July 30, from July 21 to 27, the departmental infection rate was 271.1 positive cases per 100,000 residents (it was 252.8 on July 29) and the positivity rate was 5.3 percent (compared to 5.2% on July 29). ).

As of July 25, approximately 55.3% of Tarn-et-Garonnais received their first injection, and 45.6% had a full vaccination schedule.

More information about Official government website.

Source : Press release