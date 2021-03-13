Apex Legends, Monster Hunter Rise, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge … Videos for the week starting March 8th

We return to the news that made the week of JV, with a whole host of trailers and interesting videos about the gaming projects coming in the coming weeks. And we start with the eagerly awaited Monster Hunter Rise, who was entitled to a brand new trailer!

Monster Hunter Rise is entitled to a second demo and a new trailer for the occasion

Scheduled for the end of the month (March 26), Monster Hunter Rise has proven itself as one of the most awaited games at the start of the year, browsing in particular for the unprecedented success of Monster Hunter World.. The first demo of the game was made by Capcom a little earlier in the year, and this week, The Japanese company has managed to announce the launch of its second demo since Friday, March 12th. An opportunity for impatient folks to test their skills while waiting for the full game to arrive at the end of the month on the Nintendo Switch!

Monster Hunter Stories 2 talks about it, too

This week has been tagged under the Monster Hunter tag, ever since Capcom also managed to announce the arrival of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on July 9 on the Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam.. Accidental License focuses more on combo than Monster Hunter Rifles, and has been very popular since the release of the then-first work on 3DS. To announce this release date, Capcom took the opportunity to present a new trailer that reveals loads of information about this game that is sure to catch the attention of all license fans, more and more.

Dotemu is back with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

French studio Dotemu has been making a name for itself in recent years, and forever! Last year, he was able to bring the Streets of Rage series back to the fore thanks to Streets of Rage 4, which received critical reception and unanimous popularity entirely. Still in longing, The studio was able to announce this week the return of its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles license, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.. Once again a very nostalgic rave, with pixel art to the slightest care, perfect for bringing back tons of childhood gamers.

Trailer for the launch of Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch

Apex Legends finally got its Switch port this week. Respawn’s Battle Royale was announced last summer and is now available on Nintendo Hybrid console. Respawn has managed to make a small provocation TV trailer for Switch owners: You can also become one of the bosses of the game, now in a mobile way!