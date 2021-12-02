Apple has unveiled its list of the best games and apps for 2021, along with the trends that marked the year

Apple today revealed the winners of our competition App Store Awards 2021, qui récompensent les 15 meilleures applications et jeux de l’année au pays ayant permis aux utilisateurs de s’adonner à leurs passions personnelles, de découvrir des débouchés créatifs, de simple renconviver personre de noence de nouvelle, Have fun.

Whether it’s to indulge your passion, discover, live new experiences or just have fun, today Apple introduces 15 apps and games that have wowed users of the Apple brand.

This year’s winners bring together developers from around the world whose apps and games have been chosen by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for their exceptional quality, innovative technologies, creative design, and cultural impact.

Here is the 2021 list of the 15 best apps

iPhone app: Toca Life World, authored by Toca Boca, is a masterful iteration of the art of play and children’s personal expression.

iPad app: LumaFusion, by LumaTouch, has made video editing faster, less intimidating, and more portable for creators of all skill levels.

Mac app: craft, by Luki Labs Limited, boosts efficiency and technical prowess with a laptop with seemingly limitless capabilities.

Apple TV: dazn, by DAZN Group. The developers of DAZN have put the local sports culture in the spotlight around the world for all to enjoy.

Apple Watch: Islands weather, by Grailr, has worn its top-notch weather forecast – and the clever personality behind it – on users’ wrists.

2021 best games list

The stunning graphics and rich stories of these games have transported players of all ages into immersive gaming experiences.

On iPhone: League of Legends: Wild RiftFrom Riot Games, it takes us to a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) that turns one of the world’s most popular and competitive games into a mobile experience for everyone.

On the iPad: future marvel revolution, by Netmarble Corporation, is a superhero fighting game that depicts each person in their own heroic story against a backdrop of stunning graphics and exciting battles.

On a Mac: mist, by Cyan, a remake of the most amazing version yet of one of the most amazing worlds in gaming history.

On Apple TV: Space Infantry 3, by Pixelbite, transports us to a western space with tense and tactical combat that is even more engaging when played on the big screen.

On Apple Arcade: fantasyWritten by Mistwalker, it’s an epic that takes us back to the golden age of role-playing with a stunning art style and great soundtrack.

general trends

In addition to honoring the best apps and games on Apple devices, the global publishers of the Apple App Store celebrate the trends of the year that have had a lasting impact on people’s lives.

This year’s trend winners have brought people together in beneficial ways – while meeting the social, personal, and professional needs of users around the world.

Between us !Ltd., from Innersloth, offers a blend of collaboration and competition. The game developed the community through mini-games that made users talk to each other – and listen to each other – through pranks, deception, and teamwork.

stutter, from Bumble Inc. Bumble answered the call by connecting users to social hubs to make friends, network a professional, and of course find that special someone, all born as a result of a change in meeting dynamics.

Canva design, photos and video, from Canva, offers simple, elegant design tools and stunning templates, and helps users harness their entrepreneurial spirit by simplifying design for professionals, students, job seekers, community leaders, and community teams. all types.

ukraineWritten by Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janick Edwards, he put together a powerful, easy-to-use guide to more than 11,000 black-owned restaurants, helping people find delicious ways to invest in their community.

PeanutsPeanut App Limited By launching expertly hosted social podcasts about everything from pregnancy and menopause to relationships and personal care, Peanut creates a space for honest conversations about all aspects of life.Femininity at every stage of life.

