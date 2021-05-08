Apple is suing a small Canadian company over a pear-shaped logo

The company believes that this logo is very close to it. The small Canadian company says it won’t let go.

It is a story of apples versus pears. Or a new version of David v. Goliath. a A specialized site Al-Kindy already tells us that last March Apple decided to file a lawsuit against a small Canadian company of 5 employees that offers a food app called Prepear that dares to display a pear-shaped logo.

The Prepear Logo has been challenged by Apple © Pr by Bra

According to the editor From the app, Apple thinks this fruit logo is very close to its logo. Everyone can judge the evidence but the company he heads decides that the logo is trademark infringement. And as always, the American giant is doing its best to protect its intellectual property through extensive legal action. But Preppier warns that he will not leave her.

Commitment morale

“This is a big blow for us at Prepear. It will cost tens of thousands of dollars to defend ourselves. And the craziest thing is that Apple has done this to dozens of other companies with the logo of Fruit, and many have chosen to abandon their logos or close the doors. While the rest of the world is doing everything it can. To help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to follow our small business, “Can we read on Instagram. “I’m not trying to convince anyone to stop using or buying Apple products. I feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple’s tough legal action against small businesses and fight for the law to preserve our logo. We defend ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but also To send a message to big tech companies that small business bullying has consequences, ”the publisher continues.

Thus the latter calls for support, particularly through A. Online petition Hoping to force Apple to drop lawsuits in the face of the villain it could cause.