Apple opens self-service repair in the US

American consumers can now purchase iPhone parts from Apple to repair their devices themselves. Five months later His sudden announcementapple just opened in the United States Self Service Repair ShopIn other words, a self-service repair shop.

Apple self-service repair shop. Technically, it is run by a partner, SPOT (Service Parts or Tools, Inc.), which appears to have been compiled from scratch for the occasion.

after fought for years In exchange for the right to repair, Apple finally offers its customers everything necessary for joint repairs. Its new store features more than 200 parts and tools for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 3rd generation. The program will be extended later this year to Apple Silicon Macs and will be exported to other countries, starting with Europe.

Parts and tools sold are the same as those used at Apple Stores and the Apple Authorized Repair Network. Spare parts are sold to consumers at the same prices as professional repairers. At the same time, Apple just released Open Access Repair Manuals iPhones affected by the program (iPhone SE 3And iPhone 12 ProAnd iPhone 13…).

A self-service repair shop is very similar to a general store, but they sell Apple-certified parts.

For some repairs, customers will be able to return used components and get a purchase credit. An iPhone 12 battery replacement kit (battery, screws, and adhesives) costs $70.99, for example. By returning their used battery, the customer will receive $24.15 in credit. Apple also offers a full suite of gadgets for rent at $49 for customers who don’t want to buy the required (expensive) hardware.

Before placing an order, customers must provide the serial number or IMEI number of their iPhone, as well as a six-digit code found in the repair manual. It’s a way Apple can verify that the hobbyist repairer has read the instructions before playing with the screwdriver.

For some components such as battery, customers will need to contact Apple by cat Or by phone after component replacement to finish repair. Some operations require software scanning.

Excerpt from iPhone 13 Repair Guide

The manufacturer reiterates that for the vast majority of its customers, it always recommends going to an Apple Store or an authorized repairer if a problem occurs. This program is primarily intended for people who are comfortable with repairing electronic devices. Warranty is not affected by self-service repair, However, any problem or damage caused by the customer during repair will not be covered by Apple., the manufacturer warns. So you have to make sure of yourself before you start.

The fact remains that it’s a massive reversal of the situation in Apple’s own maintenance policy, which until then used to put speakers in the wheels of DIYers and independent repairers.