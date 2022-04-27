Laila Fernandez plays luck

Quebec’s Leila Annie Fernandez, the women’s world number one keeper, has benefited from Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who has taken her place at the top of the main draw for the Madrid tournament that begins on Thursday.

While Swiatek is resting to treat a right arm injury, Fernandes will play for Madrid at the age of 17And The first in the series. In the first round, she will face Germany’s Andrea Petkovic. The latter comes from the playoffs and is ranked 64th in the WTA rankings.

Fernandez’s victory over the 34-year-old could earn her a next round duel with Czech Petra Kvitova or Swiss Gil Techmann, respectively 30And and 35And In the world. Initially, she was scheduled to face Russian Maple Leaf player Daria Kasatkina, 24And WTA Tour racket.

For her part, Bianca Andreescu of Ontario (111) will face American Alison Riske (42nd).And) From outside.

The Spanish competition is held on clay and is one of the main tournaments leading up to the French Open, scheduled from May 22 to June 5.