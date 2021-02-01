Apple TV + to produce series about WeWork setbacks

It was a true American Tech success story. WeWork, the company that specializes in coworking spaces, was due to go public in 2019. After a series of disappointments, this was never the case and since then, the company has been forced to go ahead with several layoffs.

This is the story that the series It shattered, Based on the podcast of the same name, Will Tell. As suggested The rumor, This project will be produced by the Apple TV + platform. It was also learned on this occasion that he would be starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. The two stars are also fully integrated into this creation, as they will serve as executive producers.

Apple TV + expands its range to impress even better

According to the podcast content, the series should focus specifically on the failings of former CEO Adam Newman. While his startup was valued at $ 47 billion shortly before it went public, investors peeled off the company’s accounts. The fact of the financial statements turned out to be a far cry from promises. As a result of these discoveries, the leader ended up leaving the company, without receiving compensation of $ 1.7 billion in shares. What a scandal, given the fate of the other dismissed employees.

For Apple TV +, that’s another great step. The platform sometimes has a little problem getting the audience, other than its free promotional offer, but its catalog is growing more and more and has to convince in the end. To cite just one example, the streaming service has signed a contract with Martin Scorsese. Thus, Cupertino and Sikelia Productions, the directors’ production company, have entered into a multi-year agreement.