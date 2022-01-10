Apple will reveal its first products for 2022 in March or April

Apple could restart the product launch device in March or AprilMark Gorman heard Bloomberg, which raises the holding of a special event Either of these two months in his weekly newsletter. There isn’t a very detailed list yet of what Apple has in store, but it likely evokes the new iPhone SE 3 with 5G and a newer processor.

iPhone SE with 5G will be released in the first quarter of 2022

However, nothing prevents us from believing in the arrival of new Macs, such as the more powerful Mac mini and the successor to the Intel 27″ iMacs. Last year, after a year rocked by the start of the pandemic, Apple prepared the month in April with the announcement, on the 20th of the month , about AirTags, the new Apple TV 4K with a modified remote control, and the first iMac 24″ M1, iPad Pro M1 and mini. LED and iPhone 12 / mini in a purple dress.

However, it’s hard to know to what extent component supply constraints and product delivery times can complicate or delay Apple’s schedules.

In addition to these rumors about Apple’s first major meeting of the year, Gurman suggests that the 2022 Developer Conference appears to remain virtual, like the previous two releases.

WWDC only hypothetical back in 2022?