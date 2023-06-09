How to Apply for CPP Death Benefit in Easy Steps

The loss of a loved one is a difficult and emotional time. In Canada, a certain financial assistance program can help ease the burden. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) death benefit is a one-time, lump-sum payment to the estate of the deceased contributor, or directly to the person who paid for the deceased’s funeral expenses, or to surviving spouse or common-law partner or to the next of kin.

If you’re in this situation, understanding how to navigate this process can be important. In this guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of applying for the CPP death benefit.

The CPP Death Benefit

Before we delve into the application process, it’s essential to understand what the CPP death benefit is. It’s a one-time payment made by the Canadian government to either the estate of the deceased CPP contributor or the persons responsible for funeral expenses if the estate cannot pay. The amount is a flat rate of $2,500, but you should verify the current amount with Service Canada.

Who is Eligible?

The CPP death benefit can be paid to:

The Estate of the deceased person. If the estate does not exist or the executor has not applied for the benefit, then the individuals who paid for the deceased’s funeral expenses can apply for the death benefit. If no estate exists and the funeral expenses have not been paid for, then the spouse or common-law partner of the deceased, or the next of kin, can apply.

Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for the CPP Death Benefit

Step 1: Gather the Necessary Documents

Before you begin the application process, it’s important to gather all the required documentation. This will typically include:

Proof of death. This can be a death certificate from the vital statistics office in the province or territory where the person died.

The deceased’s Social Insurance Number (SIN), if available.

The deceased’s birth certificate.

If applying as a spouse or common-law partner, your marriage certificate or proof of common-law status.

If applying as an estate, a copy of the will or legal document showing that you are the executor.

If applying as the person who paid the funeral expenses, proof of payment.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form

Next, you will need to complete the Application for a Canada Pension Plan Death Benefit (Form ISP1200). You can find this form on the Government of Canada’s website. Carefully read the instructions and fill out the application form as accurately as possible.

Step 3: Attach Required Documents

Attach the necessary documents to your application. These documents should support the information you provided in the application form.

Step 4: Review and Mail the Application

Review your application form and attached documents to ensure accuracy. Then, mail your completed application form with original documents (photocopies are not accepted) to the nearest Service Canada Centre. The mailing address can be found on the application form.

Step 5: Await Confirmation

Once Service Canada receives your application, they will review it and if approved, they will process the payment. Typically, you should receive a decision within 6-12 weeks.

Additional Considerations The death benefit is taxable and should be reported on the tax return of the recipient (the estate, the person or partnership who received it).

If the deceased person paid more into the CPP than the amount of the death benefit, the remainder can be divided among surviving dependent children through the CPP children’s benefits.

If you're applying as the executor of the estate, and the will does not specify that the death benefit should be paid to someone else, you can keep it. However, as an executor, it's your responsibility to ensure that the will is executed as per the deceased person's wishes.

A surviving spouse or common-law partner might also be eligible for other benefits, like the CPP survivor's pension.

A surviving spouse or common-law partner might also be eligible for other benefits, like the CPP survivor’s pension. Step 6: In Case of Rejection If the application is rejected, Service Canada will provide a letter explaining why it was denied. Common reasons for rejection may include the deceased not having made enough contributions to the CPP, or the application not being submitted within the timeline. If you believe that the decision was wrong, you have the right to request a reconsideration. You must do this in writing within 90 days after receiving the decision. In your reconsideration request, you should provide a detailed explanation of why you believe the decision was wrong along with any additional relevant information or documents that support your request.

FQA

Who claims the CPP death benefit? The CPP death benefit is primarily claimed by the estate of the deceased person. However, if the estate doesn't exist or hasn't applied, the individuals who paid the funeral expenses may apply. If neither of these conditions apply, the spouse or common-law partner, or next of kin, may apply. When my husband dies, do I get his CPP? When a spouse or common-law partner dies, you may be eligible for the CPP survivor's pension, which is a monthly pension paid to the surviving spouse or common-law partner of a deceased CPP contributor. The amount received depends on various factors, including your age, the deceased's contribution to CPP, and whether you're already receiving a CPP retirement pension. How much CPP will I get when my husband dies? The amount of CPP you receive as a survivor's pension after your husband's death will depend on several factors. These include your age, whether you're disabled, whether you're raising dependent children, and how much and for how long your spouse contributed to CPP. The maximum survivor's pension for those 65 years and older was $725.85 per month, but you should verify current amounts with Service Canada. Conclusion Losing a loved one is a challenging time, and dealing with administrative tasks can add to the strain. However, understanding and following the steps outlined above can help ensure that you navigate the CPP death benefit application process as smoothly as possible. Remember that the CPP death benefit is designed to help cover some of the costs associated with the death of a loved one, such as funeral expenses. Be sure to apply as soon as you can, to help ease financial burdens during this challenging time.