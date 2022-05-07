Apply for the second edition of the Ontario-Quebec Francophone Trade Prize

“In addition to being a means of rewarding excellence and innovation for our Francophone companies, the award contributes to strengthening our economic ties and proving that the French language is a key feature of the business and business environment,” commented the Canadian Minister of Relations in Quebec. and Canadian Francophonie in Quebec.

For his Ontario counterpart, the Minister of Francophone Affairs, “Developing our markets, promoting inter-provincial trade and innovation are at the heart of our two governments’ collaborative efforts.”

“This award highlights the economic and innovative potential of la Francophonie,” added Ms. Mulroney. “Francophone entrepreneurs and companies contribute to the prosperity of Ontario, and our Francophone government is a key economic asset.”

Two companies, one in Quebec and one in Ontario, will receive a cash prize of $10,000 each to support their activities.

“I remain thrilled with the first edition and am proud to be associated once again with the FGA to highlight the successes of the French-speaking business communities in Quebec and Ontario,” said Charles Milliard, CEO of FCCQ.