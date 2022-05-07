Red Bull and Max Verstappen present in Miami

On a hot white track, over 55 degrees on the bitumen level, the Mexican driver clocked an unbeatable time of 1 minute 30 seconds 304/1000. It’s slower than during the second working session, disputed early Friday evening in a slightly cooler temperature.

In Red Bull RB18, Perez beat Charles Leclerc by 19 hundredths of a second. The Ferrari SF75 handles well on the tight Miami circuit.

Relieved Perez’s teammate, Max Verstappen, of his mechanical problems, he finished third at 34 milliseconds of the reference time. In front of the Alpine Renault Fernando Alonso (+0.732).

After being fast on Friday, Russell had to settle for 17th, 1.620sec from the fastest time. At Mercedes-Benz, we clearly worked for the race. Lewis Hamilton fared better, taking 15th place (+1.586).

Aston Martin’s overall performance is encouraging, with Sebastian Vettel for the fifth time (+0.745) and Lance Stroll for the second time (+1.361). Quebecer entered the top ten at the same level before dropping 4 places at the end of the session.

Toronto’s Nicholas Latifi set the last time in the Williams FW 44 (+2.072). If he ranks 19 (out of 20), it is because Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine-Renault) damaged his car in turn 14, and he did not have time to score an official time.