Apres Galchenyuk, Kotkaniemi? – TVA Sports

Who would have believed it, the Montreal Canadiens are just a pencil stroke away from giving away, for the second time in just over three years, a self-selected player.”The three positionsfrom a project.

After Alex Galchenyuk, who traded in June 2018, it’s now Jesperi Kotkaniemi who could pull off the other skies, and he’s the one who accepted Carolina Hurricanes’ hostile bid on Saturday, worth $6.1 million, for just one season.

Habs General Manager Marc Bergevin has a week to come to terms with the offer of “caneOtherwise, the number 15 will play in North Carolina next season. If Montreal employees make the decision to abandon”NSThe organization will be offered the option of the first round in addition to the choice of the third round as compensation.

Only nine hockey players were selected from among the famous players.”The three positions“From the last ten auctions they are no longer developing within the team that gave them their first chance at the Pittman Arena.

They are Jonathan Drouin, Alex Galchenyuk, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Patrick Lane, Sam Reinhart, Neil Yakubov, Ryan Murray, Dylan Strom and Nolan Patrick.

By way of comparison, this is what the various NHL clubs had to offer in order to provide services to their players geared towards a great future.

Jonathan Drouin was traded for third (2013) to the Montreal Canadiens versus Mikhail Sergechev.

Alex Galchenyuk traded 3rd overall (2012) to Arizona Coyotes for Max Domi.

Pierre-Luc Dubois traded third (2016) with the Winnipeg Jets along with a third-round pick against Patrick Lane second overall (2016) as well as Jack Roslovich.

Sam Reinhart traded for second (2014) to the Florida Panthers for Devon Levi and a first round pick.

Nail Yakupov 1st was traded publicly (2012) to St. Louis Blues vs. Zach Pochiro plus a conditional third-round pick who became Cameron Crotty.

Ryan Murray was traded for second (2012) against the New Jersey Devils for a fifth-round pick.

Dylan Strom was traded for 3rd (2015) with the Chicago Blackhawks with Brendan Berlini versus Nick Schmaltz.

Nolan Patrick 2nd overall (2017) traded at Nashville Predators as well as Philippe Myers for Ryan Ellis. Note that the Predators then traded it for Vegas Golden Knights for Cody Glass.

We hear regularly that good teams are the draft, but above all they develop well. Having the chance to pick the future of a franchise out of the top three old-fashioned hockey players is a golden opportunity and it doesn’t come often. Thus, few organizations have the luxury of making mistakes.

Speaking of being wrong, if we take the time to analyze the fate of the eight different organizations that offended the aforementioned players, it is possible to discover that for the most part, they still face some difficulties, with the exception of Lightning. Tampa Bay.

Without saying it’s not competitive, the fact that those hopes didn’t hatch as planned turned the plans upside down.

Canadians, Blue Jackets, Sabers, Oilers, Wolves, and Flyers would look a lot different if Investments It may have yielded more. Although Sainte-Flanelle surprised many last season by reaching the Stanley Cup Final, will they be the playoffs next season? The question is legitimate given what most recently could be described as eventful.

The Blue Jackets are in the process of being restructured, getting rid of defense star Seth Jones and striker Cam Atkison, among others. According to many, they should not be a part of the upcoming spring dance.

Every season, Al Saif aspires to a better fate, but we have to admit he looks bad again in Buffalo. Even more, the delicate attitude surrounding Jacques Eichel does not bode well.

The Oilers have a complete offensive machine, but can they take it to the next level and become a rival team for the highest rank? Numerous pitfalls during the last draft complicate Alberta’s progress.

The Coyotes have missed the post-season playoffs eight times in the past 10 seasons. This season won’t be easy as the Arizona team ditched a staple on their roster at Oliver Ekman-Larsson a few weeks ago.

The Flyers could be successful this year, but their general manager played the bold this summer by making so many transactions that they gave up many options and hopes for quality. Nothing predicts guaranteed success, and if the chemistry does not take root, the coming years can be bleak.